59,247 Shares in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) Purchased by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 59,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BFLY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Butterfly Network by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 359,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Butterfly Network by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Butterfly Network in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Butterfly Network by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. 61.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Shares of Butterfly Network stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.00. 2,312,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,691,134. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.77. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $15.65.

Butterfly Network ( NASDAQ:BFLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 115.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BFLY shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Butterfly Network from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Butterfly Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In related news, insider Darius Shahida sold 16,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $88,557.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Robbins bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Butterfly Network Profile (Get Rating)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.