$661.05 Million in Sales Expected for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) to post sales of $661.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Caleres’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $660.10 million to $662.00 million. Caleres posted sales of $638.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Caleres will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Caleres.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $679.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.15 million. Caleres had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 61.12%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

CAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

In related news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 3,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $67,633.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 35,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $904,339.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 621,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,648,010.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Caleres by 523.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Caleres during the first quarter worth approximately $15,766,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 62.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 319,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 123,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 25.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,466,000 after acquiring an additional 140,453 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the first quarter valued at approximately $539,000. 81.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAL stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.46. The stock had a trading volume of 946,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,744. The firm has a market cap of $890.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 2.09. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.89%.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

