8,165 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Purchased by MKT Advisors LLC

MKT Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 275.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52,510 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 201.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $71.22. 9,747,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,518,334. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.91 billion, a PE ratio of 96.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

NextEra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.