848 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Acquired by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 848 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in United Rentals by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $639,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URI traded down $2.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $269.92. 844,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $323.56 and a 200 day moving average of $331.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $262.76 and a 12-month high of $414.99.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $534,273.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on URI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $384.42.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

