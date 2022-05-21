$892.63 Million in Sales Expected for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) to report $892.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $903.70 million and the lowest is $881.55 million. Diebold Nixdorf posted sales of $943.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full year sales of $3.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.75 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Gary G. Greenfield purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 154,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,805.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Octavio Marquez purchased 48,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $110,755.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 325,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,382.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 104,756 shares of company stock worth $260,898. Company insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,974,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,973,000 after acquiring an additional 257,323 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter worth approximately $986,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 72.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 576,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 242,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DBD traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.75. 2,544,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,780,273. Diebold Nixdorf has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $217.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.64.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

