$9.42 Million in Sales Expected for Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) will post $9.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.14 million. Albireo Pharma posted sales of $2.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 287.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year sales of $44.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.33 million to $49.16 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $106.03 million, with estimates ranging from $70.68 million to $133.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.17). Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 73.93% and a negative net margin of 72.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.29) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALBO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Albireo Pharma from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albireo Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

In other Albireo Pharma news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $30,030.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,875.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,872 shares of company stock valued at $61,139. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 120,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 55,196 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the first quarter valued at $203,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 166.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 25,796 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the first quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALBO traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $22.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,878. The stock has a market cap of $432.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 0.95. Albireo Pharma has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average is $28.50.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

