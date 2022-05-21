ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.86.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 26 to CHF 27 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 35 to CHF 37 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Get ABB alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ABB by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ABB by 166.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ABB in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ABB in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in ABB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 14.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,693,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,389. The stock has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.04. ABB has a fifty-two week low of $27.74 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.15.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. ABB had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 19.34%. ABB’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ABB will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.75%.

About ABB (Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.