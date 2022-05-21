Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,667,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 132,860 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $598,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Abiomed by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,282,000 after acquiring an additional 25,558 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Abiomed by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Abiomed by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Abiomed by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 5,001 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abiomed stock traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $235.75. The stock had a trading volume of 515,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,710. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $293.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.53. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.46 and a 12-month high of $379.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.67 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abiomed news, COO David M. Weber sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,546,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total transaction of $516,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,125,903.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,399,020 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ABMD. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.80.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

