Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,667,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 132,860 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $598,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Abiomed by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,282,000 after acquiring an additional 25,558 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Abiomed by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Abiomed by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Abiomed by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 5,001 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Abiomed stock traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $235.75. The stock had a trading volume of 515,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,710. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $293.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.53. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.46 and a 12-month high of $379.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.34.
In other Abiomed news, COO David M. Weber sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,546,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total transaction of $516,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,125,903.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,399,020 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research firms have commented on ABMD. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.80.
Abiomed Profile (Get Rating)
Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.
