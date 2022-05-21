Abrams Capital Management L.P. Sells 113,280 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Abrams Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 447,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 113,280 shares during the quarter. AMERCO comprises about 7.1% of Abrams Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Abrams Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $325,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UHAL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $645,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $492,343,000 after purchasing an additional 22,618 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on AMERCO in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:UHAL traded up $3.06 on Friday, hitting $512.83. The stock had a trading volume of 37,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,889. The business’s fifty day moving average is $563.53 and its 200 day moving average is $630.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $499.75 and a 52 week high of $769.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

