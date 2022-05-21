Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Lifted by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2,463.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,597,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,784 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,434,616,000 after acquiring an additional 290,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,093,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,228,976,000 after acquiring an additional 205,505 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,063,716,000 after acquiring an additional 16,719 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,474,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,025,801,000 after acquiring an additional 227,692 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ACN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.35.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $3.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $276.65. 3,007,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,257,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.43. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $268.17 and a twelve month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

