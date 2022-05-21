accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of ACSO stock opened at GBX 646 ($7.96) on Tuesday. accesso Technology Group has a one year low of GBX 570 ($7.03) and a one year high of GBX 1,020 ($12.57). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 763.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 786.28. The company has a market capitalization of £266.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.27.

accesso Technology Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

