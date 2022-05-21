accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Shares of ACSO stock opened at GBX 646 ($7.96) on Tuesday. accesso Technology Group has a one year low of GBX 570 ($7.03) and a one year high of GBX 1,020 ($12.57). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 763.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 786.28. The company has a market capitalization of £266.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.27.
accesso Technology Group Company Profile
