Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Receives $35.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Accor from €37.08 ($38.63) to €35.50 ($36.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Accor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from €37.00 ($38.54) to €32.00 ($33.33) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank raised Accor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Accor from €38.50 ($40.10) to €37.50 ($39.06) in a report on Monday, March 28th.

ACCYY stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.51. 50,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,514. Accor has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $8.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.66.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through two segments, HotelServices, and Hotel Assets & Other. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; ResDiary, a flat-rate online table reservation system that is designed for restaurant owners; Gekko solutions, including digital hotel distribution and loyalty platforms for the travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

