Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Reaches Market Cap of $2.26 Million

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,375.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,970.27 or 0.06707088 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.56 or 0.00236802 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00016749 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.25 or 0.00651055 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.79 or 0.00605209 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00068667 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.