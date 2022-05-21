Adshares (ADS) Price Reaches $2.90 on Major Exchanges

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. In the last week, Adshares has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $76.20 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can now be bought for approximately $2.90 or 0.00009887 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00006156 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 26,288,208 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

