Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Given New $138.00 Price Target at Barclays

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WMS. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $149.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Advanced Drainage Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.20.

WMS opened at $104.91 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52 week low of $92.28 and a 52 week high of $138.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.18). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 39.01%. The company had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 13.97%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 25.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 228,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,699,000 after purchasing an additional 17,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 96.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 28,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

