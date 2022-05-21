Advisor Resource Council Buys Shares of 4,221 Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000. Advisor Resource Council owned about 8.44% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $589,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 335.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 102,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after buying an additional 79,236 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,441,000. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,210,000.

Shares of QQQM opened at $118.78 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $115.28 and a 1 year high of $167.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.84.

