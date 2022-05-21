Advisor Resource Council Has $732,000 Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Danaher were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

NYSE DHR opened at $251.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $183.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.43. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.57%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.14.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.