Advisor Resource Council Makes New $501,000 Investment in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 436,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 31,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Aptiv by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APTV opened at $93.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.29. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 78.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $88.15 and a 52-week high of $180.81.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.50.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

