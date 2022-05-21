Advisor Resource Council Purchases 2,442 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1,628.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 98,262 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,669 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 196,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $71.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.07 and its 200 day moving average is $78.33. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $69.86 and a 12 month high of $85.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.