Advisor Resource Council Takes Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LKQ. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 241.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 3,788.9% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.
In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $251,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,552,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,031,012.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $34,903.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,994.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
LKQ opened at $48.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.46. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $60.43.
LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.81%.
LKQ Company Profile (Get Rating)
LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LKQ (LKQ)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.