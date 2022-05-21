Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:AVTE)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.33). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aerovate Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.64) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($5.25) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aerovate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aerovate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVTE opened at $13.16 on Thursday. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $29.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.52.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.22).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,061,000. OUP Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,118,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,133,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,400,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,197,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

