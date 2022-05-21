Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Position Lessened by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,694,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 127,510 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $430,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $2.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,594,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,135. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.64 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.08.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

