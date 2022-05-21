Aileron Therapeutics’ (ALRN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:ALRN opened at $0.44 on Friday. Aileron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53.

Aileron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 235.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17,743 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 222.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26,030 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26,745 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Aileron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aileron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

About Aileron Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.