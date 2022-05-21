Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Receives $304.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $303.87.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $3.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $237.59. 1,032,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,238. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $240.98 and a 200-day moving average of $265.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APD. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 176,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.