Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 21,468 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,959,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21,468 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises 1.4% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Alibaba Group worth $232,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BABA. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.24.

BABA traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $86.79. 21,020,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,051,268. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.91. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $230.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

