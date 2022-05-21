Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires Shares of 88,343 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 88,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,783,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.17% of W.W. Grainger at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GWW. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4.9% during the third quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded down $2.42 on Friday, hitting $464.54. 270,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,070. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $498.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $494.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.16 and a 12-month high of $529.91. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.91. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.67%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total transaction of $882,003.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,473,539.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total transaction of $238,446.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,715,955.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,762 shares of company stock worth $7,252,245 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $562.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $517.89.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

