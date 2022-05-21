Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 1,955,186 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 168.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,114,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,955,186 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $89,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,513,000. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,145,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,474,000 after buying an additional 1,845,806 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,352,000. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 2,257,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,048,000 after buying an additional 1,134,775 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TECK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Shares of TECK stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $40.29. 5,567,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,440,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.92. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $44.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.47%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

