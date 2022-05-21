Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 807,351 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 383.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,017,951 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 807,351 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $59,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 187.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 444,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,793,000 after acquiring an additional 289,835 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $1,521,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $752,000. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 82,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 362,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,038,000 after buying an additional 37,606 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $51.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.21.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.77. 5,013,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,510,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $41.76 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.22.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 33.66%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

