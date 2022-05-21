Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $106.61 Million Stock Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 92.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 714,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,122,389 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 1.67% of Colliers International Group worth $106,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $4,250,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 270,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,883,000 after buying an additional 116,551 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,219,000. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.11. 86,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,935. Colliers International Group Inc. has a one year low of $104.35 and a one year high of $158.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.49.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.87). Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Colliers International Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is currently -3.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CIGI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.89.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

