Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $50.36 Million Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,820,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,540 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.51% of Bausch Health Companies worth $50,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 296.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider Robert Spurr sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $107,581.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $84,624.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,668 shares of company stock worth $378,570. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

Shares of BHC stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,955,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,553,826. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.62. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $32.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.39.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 649.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

