Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $53.63 Million Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,400 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $53,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,446,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,967,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,327,000 after buying an additional 179,445 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 10,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $1,356,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.07.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.85. 3,877,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,009,589. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.81 and its 200 day moving average is $75.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.10 and a 1 year high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

