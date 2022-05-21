Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 251.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,462,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,761,842 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.52% of Shaw Communications worth $74,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 22.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 13.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.13. 359,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,469. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.69. Shaw Communications Inc. has a one year low of $25.63 and a one year high of $31.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0767 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is presently 58.23%.

SJR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their target price on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

