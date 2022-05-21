Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Price Target Cut to $66.00

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALBO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALBO opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. Albireo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.55. The company has a market capitalization of $432.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 7.26.

Albireo Pharma ( NASDAQ:ALBO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.17). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 72.02% and a negative return on equity of 73.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.29) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma will post -6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Albireo Pharma news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 907 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $30,030.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,875.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,872 shares of company stock valued at $61,139. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALBO. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 120,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 55,196 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 25,796 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

