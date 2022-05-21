Aleph.im Price Down 0% Over Last Week (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (ALEPH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Aleph.im coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000894 BTC on exchanges. Aleph.im has a market capitalization of $53.91 million and approximately $169,525.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aleph.im has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aleph.im Profile

Aleph.im is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,678,847 coins. The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im . Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph.im should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aleph.im using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

