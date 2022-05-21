Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.61 Million

Equities research analysts expect Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) to report sales of $77.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Allbirds’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.00 million and the highest is $78.80 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allbirds will report full-year sales of $340.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $337.80 million to $344.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $436.82 million, with estimates ranging from $421.03 million to $451.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allbirds.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $62.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.97 million. Allbirds’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on BIRD shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Allbirds from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Allbirds from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

In other news, CEO Timothy O. Brown purchased 50,000 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Bufano purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $129,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Allbirds during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in Allbirds in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Allbirds by 98.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 16,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Allbirds during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

BIRD stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,574,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,373. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.21. Allbirds has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $32.44.

Allbirds Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

