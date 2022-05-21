Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €255.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €255.00 ($265.63) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ALV has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €230.00 ($239.58) price objective on Allianz in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($265.63) price target on Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. HSBC set a €281.00 ($292.71) price target on Allianz in a research note on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($251.04) price target on Allianz in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €250.00 ($260.42) price target on Allianz in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of FRA ALV opened at €195.58 ($203.73) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €211.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €210.62. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($174.27) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($215.42).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

