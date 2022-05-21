Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Position Raised by Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P.

Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,544,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Ally Financial comprises approximately 12.9% of Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. owned approximately 1.02% of Ally Financial worth $168,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.67. 3,526,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,899,039. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.05 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.

Several research firms recently commented on ALLY. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.92.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

