Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altimmune from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Altimmune to $27.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altimmune presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.69.

ALT opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.60. Altimmune has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $19.46.

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,819.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altimmune news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $225,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 2,082.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 454,960 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 0.4% during the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 711,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 14.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 15.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,941,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,272,000 after acquiring an additional 384,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Altimmune by 535.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 81,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 68,560 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

