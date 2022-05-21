Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,570 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,747,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 681,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Altria Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,542,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,603,000 after purchasing an additional 346,246 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Altria Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,464,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,810,000 after purchasing an additional 29,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its position in Altria Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,479,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,933,000 after purchasing an additional 33,018 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MO stock remained flat at $$51.09 on Friday. 16,223,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,029,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.08. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

