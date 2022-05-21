Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $69.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Amadeus IT Group S.A. is a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of Distribution and IT Solutions. It offers a network providing real-time search, pricing, booking and ticketing services. Amadeus IT Group S.A., formerly known as Amadeus IT Holding, S.A., is based in Madrid, Spain. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas lowered Amadeus IT Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Amadeus IT Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amadeus IT Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of Amadeus IT Group stock opened at $62.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.58. Amadeus IT Group has a 12 month low of $53.16 and a 12 month high of $79.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $926.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.50 million. Amadeus IT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amadeus IT Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

