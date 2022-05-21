American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Stake Boosted by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QGRO. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 110.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 48,469 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,431,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $316,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA QGRO opened at $57.90 on Friday. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $56.37 and a 1-year high of $79.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.20.

