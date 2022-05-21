American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock to $34.00. UBS Group currently has a na rating on the stock. American Eagle Outfitters traded as low as $13.33 and last traded at $13.48, with a volume of 14849539 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.31.

In related news, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $99,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $449,244.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 106,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average is $21.24.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 34.33%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.47%.

About American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

