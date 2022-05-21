American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

AMH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.06.

Shares of AMH opened at $36.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 77.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.76 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 3.05%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 153.19%.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,830,956 shares in the company, valued at $315,353,438.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 201,981 shares of company stock worth $7,194,098. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.7% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 54,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent (Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.