American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,862 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $6,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 80,314 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 264.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,057,000 after purchasing an additional 636,134 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,334,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,368,000 after buying an additional 2,024,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,444,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMH traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,528,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $356.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 153.19%.

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,142,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,830,956 shares in the company, valued at $315,353,438.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 201,981 shares of company stock worth $7,194,098. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

AMH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.06.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

