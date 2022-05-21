American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) versus Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Head to Head Comparison

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) and Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares American Resources and Warrior Met Coal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Resources -170.87% -1,891.14% -59.96% Warrior Met Coal 26.02% 45.69% 26.19%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for American Resources and Warrior Met Coal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Warrior Met Coal 0 4 1 0 2.20

American Resources presently has a consensus target price of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 179.61%. Warrior Met Coal has a consensus target price of $33.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1.81%. Given American Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Resources is more favorable than Warrior Met Coal.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.5% of American Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of Warrior Met Coal shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.9% of American Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Warrior Met Coal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

American Resources has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Warrior Met Coal has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Resources and Warrior Met Coal’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Resources $7.76 million 12.97 -$32.50 million ($0.50) -3.04 Warrior Met Coal $1.06 billion 1.62 $150.88 million $6.16 5.38

Warrior Met Coal has higher revenue and earnings than American Resources. American Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Warrior Met Coal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Warrior Met Coal beats American Resources on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Resources (Get Rating)

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia. American Resources Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

About Warrior Met Coal (Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, Alabama.

