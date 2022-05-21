Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.32-2.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.95-3.15 b;m, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.89 billion.Analog Devices also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.32-$2.52 EPS.

Shares of ADI stock traded up $1.50 on Friday, reaching $162.44. 3,977,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,730,013. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $143.81 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $84.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.58.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 86.12%.

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $199.52.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,901 shares of company stock worth $2,951,831. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

