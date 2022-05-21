Analysts Anticipate Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Canaan’s earnings. Canaan posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Canaan will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.70 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Canaan.

Get Canaan alerts:

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canaan had a net margin of 39.61% and a return on equity of 87.20%. The business had revenue of $342.80 million during the quarter.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Canaan from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

CAN stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,282,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,537,728. Canaan has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $11.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $579.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 3.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Canaan in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Canaan by 130.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 28,387 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Canaan in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Canaan in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Canaan in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

About Canaan (Get Rating)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canaan (CAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.