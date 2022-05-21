Analysts Anticipate Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) to post ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Express’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Express posted earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 76.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Express will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Express.

Get Express alerts:

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $594.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Express in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Express from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.13.

Express stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,679,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,452. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.63. Express has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.38 million, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Express by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 11,007 shares during the last quarter. 42.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Express (EXPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.