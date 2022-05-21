Analysts Anticipate NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to Announce -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.25). NETGEAR posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.61 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $210.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTGR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BWS Financial cut their price objective on NETGEAR from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NETGEAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

In other news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $47,404.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 2,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $60,554.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,867.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,191 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in NETGEAR by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in NETGEAR by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,387 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in NETGEAR by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in NETGEAR by 328.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 191,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 146,897 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NETGEAR stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.73. 225,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,359. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average is $25.98. NETGEAR has a 52 week low of $18.28 and a 52 week high of $41.96. The company has a market capitalization of $538.86 million, a P/E ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 0.78.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

