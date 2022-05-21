Analysts Anticipate Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Repay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.19. Repay reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Repay will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Repay.

Get Repay alerts:

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Repay had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $67.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RPAY shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Repay from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Repay from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

In other news, CFO Timothy John Murphy bought 26,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Andrew Sr. Morris acquired 90,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 120,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,895. 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Repay by 12.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,262,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,363 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Repay by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,386,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,666 shares during the period. Portsea Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Repay by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Portsea Asset Management LLP now owns 2,137,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,047,000 after buying an additional 991,665 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Repay by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,752,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,013,000 after purchasing an additional 509,391 shares during the period. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the 1st quarter valued at $8,559,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.24. Repay has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $25.75.

Repay Company Profile (Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repay (RPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.